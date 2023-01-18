 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Treasury yields, dollar fall after U.S. data; yen flat in wake of BOJ

Reuters
Jan 18, 2023 / 09:54 PM IST

A global stock index was up, but Wall Street stocks were little changed after opening higher.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slipped to a four-month low and the U.S. dollar index declined on Wednesday as data showed U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in December, while the yen was little changed in the wake of the Bank of Japan's decision to maintain ultra-low interest rates.

The drop in U.S. retail sales, together with subsiding inflation, could encourage the Federal Reserve to further scale back the pace of its interest rate increases next month.

A separate report showed U.S. producer prices also fell more than expected in December.

Earlier, the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-easy policy, including a bond yield cap, defying market expectations it would phase out its massive stimulus program because of increasing inflation pressures.

The decision caused the yen to fall, with investors unwinding bets based on expectations the central bank would overhaul its yield control policy.