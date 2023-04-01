 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessTrade

India's export of military hardware reaches all-time high of Rs 15,920 crore in FY 2022-23: Rajnath Singh

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST

The value of total defence exports in 2022-23 is a ten-fold increase compared to the amount of Rs 1,521 crore recorded in exporting military hardware in 2016-17.

Representative image

India's export of military hardware reached an all-time high of Rs 15,920 crore in the financial year 2022-2023 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing it as a clear manifestation of enthusiasm towards the 'Make in India' initiative.

The value of total defence exports in 2022-23 is a ten-fold increase compared to the amount of Rs 1,521 crore recorded in exporting military hardware in 2016-17.

"India's defence exports have reached an all-time high of Rs 15, 920 crore in FY 2022-2023. It is a remarkable achievement for the country," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Twitter.

"Under the inspiring leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi, our defence exports will continue to grow exponentially," he said.