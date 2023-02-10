PM Modi lauds UP's progress: Top takeaways from UP Global Investors Summit 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. The summit hosted top business leaders along with global investors. India Inc lined up big investments in Uttar Pradesh with RIL planning to invest Rs 75,000 crore over next 4 years.

The flagship investment summit of the Uttar Pradesh government will be held from February 10-12.

The summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on this occasion.

Here are the top takeaways from PM's speech:



Today Uttar Pradesh is known for good governance, peace, law and order, and stability.



Health, education, green growth, and social infrastructure are great opportunities for investors in India.



Today, India is carrying out reforms not out of compulsion, but out of conviction.



In UP, there are several new initiatives in dairy, fisheries, agriculture, food processing sectors & natural farming.



Today, India is focused on crop diversification & reducing the input cost of our farmers. Hence we are putting a lot of effort in promoting natural farming.



We now call India's millets as 'Shree Ann'. It is our effort that India's 'Shree Ann' should address global nutritional security.



Uttar Pradesh, earlier known as a 'BIMARU' state, is today known for good governance.