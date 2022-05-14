 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
May 14, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs to help you jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 14: Breather from sell-off; Bitcoin, Ether in green

The global crypto market cap now stands at $1.28 trillion, a 2.26 percent increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $118.10 billion, which makes a 98.31 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $11.49B, 9.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $103.84 billion, which is 87.92 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read More Here.[/body

Crypto explainer
Why Luna crash has raised questions about stability of crypto assets
[body]As investors lost almost all the value of their investments in stablecoins like Terra and Luna, even Indian exchanges WazirX and CoinDCX have delisted the currencies from their platforms so that new investors don’t end up buying them. Read more here.

What's Next?
Crypto market: Why is there a crash and what’s next?
The cryptocurrency market has endured a face-ripping freefall over the past fortnight. Fear and panic gripped the market as Bitcoin, the world’s first digital currency, tanked below $30,000 twice in a week, its lowest level in 16 months. Other blue-chip cryptos fell, with losses ranging from 30 percent to 90 percent. Read more here.

NFT Buzz
Crypto market downturn leads to steep drop in blue-chip Ethereum NFTs
The current cryptocurrency downtrend has prices plunging across the board — and with the value of crypto falling, so have NFTs in dollar terms been declining over the past few weeks. Read more here.

