Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 14: Breather from sell-off; Bitcoin, Ether in green



The global crypto market cap now stands at $1.28 trillion, a 2.26 percent increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $118.10 billion, which makes a 98.31 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $11.49B, 9.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $103.84 billion, which is 87.92 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Crypto explainer Why Luna crash has raised questions about stability of crypto assets

As investors lost almost all the value of their investments in stablecoins like Terra and Luna, even Indian exchanges WazirX and CoinDCX have delisted the currencies from their platforms so that new investors don't end up buying them.

What's Next? Crypto market: Why is there a crash and what's next? The cryptocurrency market has endured a face-ripping freefall over the past fortnight. Fear and panic gripped the market as Bitcoin, the world's first digital currency, tanked below $30,000 twice in a week, its lowest level in 16 months. Other blue-chip cryptos fell, with losses ranging from 30 percent to 90 percent.