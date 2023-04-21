 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Top bankers never retire! Fintechs rope in veteran bankers to build brand, trust

Jinit Parmar
Apr 22, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST

Some experts also suggested that when fintech companies hire a veteran banker, a certain goodwill also comes along.

Experts suggest that when fintech companies hire a veteran banker, a certain goodwill also comes along.

Indian fintech companies are aggressively hiring former top bankers and central bankers. In the last 24 months, at least 10 former bankers have joined the boards of fintech companies. Experts attribute this to a bigger corporate strategy to gain the trust of investors and customers, besides seeking smooth relations with regulators on compliance issues.

Such moves assume significance as fintech companies are facing tighter regulatory scrutiny on a range of issues related to corporate governance, lending norms, and the array of activities these companies can participate in.

For example, recently Bengaluru-based-Razorpay appointed N S Vishwanathan, former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as an advisor to the board. Also, the fintech company hired the former managing director (MD) of State Bank of India (SBI) and the former chairman of HDB Financial Services, Arijit Basu, as an advisor. Razorpay is one of the largest fintech companies in the country with operations in the payments segment. According to the company’s annual financial report, its operating revenue jumped 76.1 percent to Rs 1,481 crore in financial year 2021-22 (FY22) from Rs 841 crore in FY21.