Hacktivist Indonesia also targeted US, Israel, Sweden apart from India over incidents that hurt religious sentiments

The cyber attack group Hacktivist Indonesia which has issued a "red notice" targeting 12,000 government websites, has also, in the past, targeted other countries such as the United States of America (US), Sweden and Israel over incidents which have hurt religious sentiments, or targeted a particular community.

Moneycontrol analysed the updates in the Telegram channel where Hacktivist Indonesia regularly posts their claimed exploits, and found that in the past they have allegedly leaked data of Swedish social media users, health and social media data from Israel, and has claimed to have leaked data from a police department in New York, US.

While the claimed cyber attacks against Sweden were in response to a Quran burning incident that took place in the country in January, the attacks on Israel were in response to the boiling situation in the country regarding Palestine, the posts made by Hacktivist Indonesia on Telegram, showed.

"We address this response to you that the Al-Quran is not to be played with," the group said in a video showing pages of social media related to Swedish citizens, and which seem to have come into their possession. "You can count yourself how many million of your data are damaged (sic)," the post added.

Aihik Sur covers tech policy, drones, space tech among other beats at Moneycontrol