 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

There was no pressure from Adani Group to sell Mumbai airport: GVK's Sanjay Reddy

PTI
Feb 07, 2023 / 11:38 PM IST

His comments come on a day when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged in Lok Sabha that "Mumbai airport, was taken away from GVK using agencies such as the CBI and the ED, and was given to Adani by the Government of India".

Adani Group took over the management of the Mumbai airport from the GVK Group in July 2021.

GVK Group Vice Chairman Sanjay Reddy on Tuesday said there was absolutely no pressure from the Adani Group or anyone else to sell the Mumbai airport.

His comments come on a day when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged in Lok Sabha that "Mumbai airport, was taken away from GVK using agencies such as the CBI and the ED, and was given to Adani by the Government of India".

Adani Group took over the management of the Mumbai airport from the GVK Group in July 2021.

In an interview to television channel NDTV on Tuesday, Sanjay Reddy said, "There was absolutely no pressure from the Adani group or anyone else for us to sell the Mumbai airport." While explaining the circumstances that led to the sale of the airport, Reddy said the group was looking to raise funds for the airport business.