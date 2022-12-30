 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The shift from war for talent to delayed onboarding: Looking back at Indian IT’s rollercoaster year

Haripriya Suresh
Dec 30, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST

In the 2022 calendar year, three out of four of the top IT firms have shown a declining trend in net employee additions.

If the war on talent in IT dominated headlines in 2021, the winds began to shift in the opposite direction near the end of the previous fiscal year, with companies adding fewer employees with each passing quarter. The pain was more visible in the September quarter, when IT company employee additions fell 45 percent sequentially.

In the 2022 calendar year — or three quarters (figures for the December quarter will be available in January) — three out of four of the top IT firms have shown a declining trend in net employee additions.

Tata Consultancy Services, India's largest software exporter, added 35,209 employees on a net basis in the March quarter, the company's highest-ever net addition in a quarter. This dropped by nearly 60% in the June quarter, when it added 14,136 new employees. This number fell to 9,840 in the September quarter, bringing the total for the calendar year to 59,185.

The company's highest-ever net addition at the start of the year doesn't mean attrition isn't a concern. While attrition is lower than that of competitors, it has continued to rise. It was 17.4 percent in the March quarter, followed by 19.7 percent and 21.5 percent in the following quarters.

Attrition was not the only factor. IT companies' margins have also been squeezed, with wage bills accounting for a sizable portion of expenses and employee costs rising.

