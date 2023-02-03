The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts strikes a chord with the multi-Grammy Award winner, renowned music composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts recently hosted an immersive sensory musical concert in collaboration with the multi-Grammy Award-winner, celebrated musician and environmentalist, Ricky Kej at The Leela Palace Bengaluru. First in a series, the concert entitled "Rhythm of The Earth" was dedicated to environmental consciousness and positive social impact.

Ricky Kej is a widely acclaimed artist and a recipient of world-renowned accolades which include the Grammys, US Billboard #1 artist and GQ Hero 2020, among many others. He also serves as the UNESCO MGIEP Global Ambassador for Kindness, UNCCD Land Ambassador, UNICEF Celebrity Supporter and Ambassador for Earth Day Network. Ricky uses music to raise awareness about issues like climate change with the aim of making a conscious and tangible difference to the world. As a brand committed towards promoting conscious luxury, The Leela has been on a journey to enhance its efforts towards sustainability dialing up on initiatives that will help achieve its goal of Net Zero by 2030. The brand introduced Tishya by The Leela, its signature fragrance, with a range of bath amenities last year. These products are 100 percent vegan, paraben free, SLS free, made with natural floral extracts and comes in 100 percent recyclable packaging. It has also commissioned in house water bottling plants and replaced single-use plastic across hotels. In fact, 85 percent of the energy used at The Leela Palace Bengaluru comes from renewable sources. The hotel was recently awarded the CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) National Energy Excellence in Energy Management Award 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Anuraag Bhatnagar, chief operating officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, "The understanding of luxury has always been highly contextual and evolving over time. Today luxury travel is transcending material focused luxuries and comforts to include access to authentic and personalized experiences that connect with the broader community. Guests no longer seek escapes but rather connections with their surroundings and fulfilling experiences in harmony with nature and their immediate sociocultural milieu. This collaboration is a testament to a shared passion and the brand's commitment towards positive climate action." A sensorial evocation, 'The Rhythm of the Earth', went beyond immersive visuals and music. The evening began with a note on the importance of sustainability and safe environmental practices by Lieutenant General Shailesh Tinaikar, SM, VSM, a retired Indian Army officer who served as the Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). Kalyan Akkipeddi, Founder of ProtoVillage in Andhra Pradesh, further shared his views on the subject and appreciation on the exemplary partnership of The Leela with Ricky Kej.

To compliment the theme, The Leela Palace Bengaluru showcased a special zero food waste five-course menu, curated by Executive Chef Simran Singh Thapar. Each course was crafted as a journey through India and showcased the best of the brand's signature wellness programme, Aujasya by The Leela built around the 2R's of Wellbeing — Restore (Food) and Renew (Mindfulness) which allows guests to embrace a holistic wellness journey.

Madhav Sehgal, general manager, The Leela Palace, Bengaluru, commented, "It was an honour to host Ricky Kej live in concert at The Leela Palace Bengaluru as a part of the three-city tour organised by The Leela. Ricky is a master at using the powerful language of music to stir strong emotions, engage audiences and amass positive action and we feel humbled to have been a part of the great work that he is doing." "I am excited to have partnered with The Leela for a 3-city tour of 'Rhythm of the Earth'", said Ricky Kej. "For me, music is an effective tool to not just communicate a message, but also to ensure that it is relatable and retained. The idea is to create a deeper understanding for the world on conservation and sustainability through music and partnering with The Leela has given me a platform to further strengthen my outreach with a relevant audience who can be the catalysts of change. I am thrilled with the overwhelming response from the audience in Bengaluru and am looking forward to the Chennai and New Delhi leg of my tour with The Leela." In the coming months, Ricky Kej will also perform at The Leela Palace Chennai and The Leela Palace New Delhi in March 2023. About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates eleven award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Mumbai, Gandhinagar and now Kovalam. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals, and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World's Best Hotel Brand twice in a row by Travel + Leisure, USA, World's Best Awards Survey, 2020 and 2021. The brand is well poised to embrace the next phase in its growth trajectory with upcoming projects which includes a leisure resort in Ashtamudi in Kerala. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.

