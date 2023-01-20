 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The great Indian banking baraat: Megaphones, grand processions, music—all to lure the elusive depositor

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Jan 20, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST

Bankers are running baraat-like shows on streets in a desperate bid to garner deposits. Is making a show to market deposit products a new norm?

At a first glance, it looks like a regular Indian wedding procession (baraat in Hindi), led by two men in colorful attires holding large, bright parasols.

A motley group follows the two accompanied by a small music band with different instruments crooning out old Bollywood numbers.

Try to spot the bridegroom on the horse, and you will be in for a big surprise. Instead of the groom, there is a group of bankers holding a cloth banner advertising a fixed deposit scheme of a bank that offered 7.5 per cent return to investors for 555 days.

Behind them is a long file of men and women, not less than 50 people, holding placards advertising FD schemes.

It turns out that the video of the whole procession, which has bemused social media for the last few days is a deposit-raising campaign of Indian Bank, one of the country’s oldest PSU lenders. The video is said to be from one of the branches in West Bengal. Indian Bank did not respond to queries till the time of filing this story.

Bankers posing as baraatis is not the only instance of lenders hitting the streets in a desperate bid to garner deposits.

In October last year, Moneycontrol reported about another video that went viral on social media, purportedly showing employees of state-owned Canara Bank hitting the road to sell a special fixed deposit scheme.