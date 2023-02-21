 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

The good, the bad and the ugly of India’s consumption story

Shubham Raj & Shailaja Mohapatra
Feb 21, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

India appears to be in the midst of a K-shaped recovery, with some parts of the economy doing well, while others are struggling. Read on for a sector-by-sector analysis

“People are buying luxury cars but not chappals and underwear.” This humorous observation was recently doing the rounds on Twitter. Jokes apart, however, it reflects the sad reality of India’s K-shaped recovery.

A K-shaped recovery occurs when different parts of the economy recover at different rates, times, or magnitudes. Though SBI’s economists dismissed the 'K-shaped recovery' critique in a report dated January, the Q3 earnings trend flies in the face of that view.

Here’s how India’s consumption story is panning out:

FMCG staples