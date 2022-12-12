 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Terminal Troubles: After days of chaos Delhi airport now assures happy journeys

Yaruqhullah Khan
Dec 12, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST

The closure of T1 and a surge in air traffic are the immediate reasons for the scenes that unfolded at the award-winning terminal.

India’s largest airport, the Indira Gandhi International Airport at Delhi, witnessed major congestion and chaos last week which resulted in some passengers even missing their flights. Passengers took to social media to complain about the overcrowding, long queues, and missed flights.

"On December 6, 9, and 10 the airport experienced a surge in passenger numbers resulting in overcrowding, due to which operations were hit," an official working at Delhi airport told Moneycontrol.

 

How will overcrowding be prevented at Delhi airport?

He added that the airport has since undertaken various measures to ensure that such a situation does not recur.

“We have identified the peak hours. On Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday the departure of many domestic flights coincides with international departures to Europe and the US. This leads to a massive surge in traffic at the airport,” the official said.