Telangana HC order on MFI regulation a boon for sector, say experts

Jinit Parmar
Feb 15, 2023 / 06:31 PM IST

The Telangana High Court ruled that the state cannot regulate microfinance institutions registered with the Reserve Bank of India.

The Telangana High Court’s ruling of February 14, which says that states cannot control microfinance institutions regulated by the Reserve Bank of India, will enable more companies to start microlending, said experts.

The order, which placed the regulation of MFIs solely on the RBI, will also set a precedent for other states, they said.

A crisis triggered by a draconian law promulgated by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government in 2010 forced many MFIs to shut their business.

These firms may now return, experts said. This will have positive implications not just in the region but in other states as well, they said.