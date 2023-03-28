 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals

Hot Stocks | Bet on Glenmark Pharma, Control Print, Rail Vikas Nigam for short term

Nandish Shah
Mar 28, 2023 / 06:34 AM IST

Primary trend remains positive as Rail Vikas Nigam is trading above its 200-day EMA. Momentum indicators and oscillators are showing strength in the stock.

Stock Market

The Nifty ended in the positive on March 27 after two days of loss, though it closed much lower than the intraday high. At close, the index was up 41 points at 16,986, however, broader market indices ended in the negative as the advance decline ratio fell to 0.3:1.

Primary and intermediate trend remains weak as the Nifty trades below its 100 and 200-day EMA (exponential moving average). Weekly momentum readings like the 14-week RSI too are in the decline, indicating the bears are in control.

In the last 10 trading sessions, the Nifty found resistance in the range of 17,200-17,225 multiple times. This level coincides with the 20-day EMA which is placed around 17,235 level. Therefore, the short-term trend will remain bearish till the Nifty closes above the 17,235 levels.

Among the Nifty options, Puts are being written off at 16,800-16,900. FIIs long to short ratio in the Index Future is placed at an oversold levels of 0.15 which in-turn indicates there is a higher probability of short covering by them from hereon. Therefore, on the downside, 16,800 could now be considered as an immediate support for the Nifty below which it could accelerate its move on the downside.