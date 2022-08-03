 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Commodities Market Live: Europe Energy Crisis Pushing The Economy Closer To Recession?

Aug 03, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Europe energy crisis is pushing the economy closer to recession and is raising questions on the region's climate change ambitions. Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta decode the reasons for the crisis.

first published: Aug 3, 2022 12:53 pm
