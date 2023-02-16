 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

TechEagle delivers tuberculosis medicines from AIIMS Rishikesh to patients using drones

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

This drone delivery was taken up as part of the the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, launched by the Indian government last year.

Officials of AIIMS, Rishikesh with TechEagle's Vertiplane X3 drone that used for the medicine delivery

Gurugram-based drone start-up TechEagle on February 16 delivered 3 kg of tuberculosis medicines with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh to the district hospital in Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand.

The drone, Vertiplane X3, covered a distance of 36 km and reached an elevation of 2 km in 29 minutes to reach Baurari district hospital, a statement by the company said. The same distance by road in the hilly terrains of Uttarakhand takes around 2 hours, Google Maps estimated. The company claimed that it takes 2.5 -3 hours by road.

The drone returned from the district hospital in Baurari to AIIMS with diagnostic samples of TB from the patient's family members, TechEagle said.

This drone delivery was taken up as part of the the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, launched by the Indian government last year.