Tech Mahindra expects $7 billion revenue run rate this fiscal, $3 billion from telecom business

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer CP Gurnani told PTI that the company has hit a run rate of USD 1 billion (about Rs 8,300 crore), from 5G solutions that it provides to telecom companies.

IT company Tech Mahindra expects to soon hit USD 7 billion revenue run rate for current fiscal year, out of which the telecom vertical is estimated to contribute USD 3 billion, a top official of the company said on Monday.

"We are at an annual revenue run rate of USD 6.6 billion. We expect to reach USD 7 billion run rate for this fiscal. Telecom vertical is expected to contribute USD 3 billion in this. We have already touched a revenue run rate of USD 1 billion from 5G services," Gurnani said at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023.

Tech Mahindra posted a 5 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 1,297 crore for December quarter. Revenue from operations, however, increased 20 per cent to Rs 13,734.6 crore from Rs 11,451 crore a year ago.