Tech Mahindra names Infosys President Mohit Joshi as next CEO and MD

Haripriya Suresh
Mar 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

Mohit Joshi's tenure at Infosys will come to an end in June and till then he will be on leave.

Tech Mahindra has announced that Mohit Joshi, President of Infosys, will become their next CEO and Managing Director, effective from December 20. Joshi's appointment comes after he resigned from Infosys on March 11 after 22 years with the company.

As the new CEO, Joshi will need to address issues with execution, particularly in achieving a good balance of industry-matching revenue growth and respectable EBIT margin. Although the company has been making efforts to shift from a Telecom-heavy business to a more enterprise-oriented one, this transition has not been entirely smooth, per analysts.

Joshi will be appointed as Managing Director and CEO with effect from December 20, Tech Mahindra said in a stock exchange filing.

“Appointment of Mr. Mohit Joshi, (DIN: 08339247) as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Key Managerial Personnel under the Companies Act, 2013, for a period of 5 (five) years with effect from 20th December, 2023 to 19th December, 2028 (both days inclusive),” the company said.