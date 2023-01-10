 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCS shares decline over 1% after earnings announcement

PTI
Jan 10, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST

The stock dipped 1.01 per cent to settle at Rs 3,286.20 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it fell 2.67 per cent to Rs 3,231.

Shares of TCS ended over 1 per cent lower on Tuesday after the company's December quarter results failed to cheer investors.

On the NSE, it went lower by 1.11 per cent to end at Rs 3,283 per share.

The company's market valuation fell by Rs 12,257.54 crore to Rs 12,02,437.46 crore on the BSE.

In the broader market, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 631.83 points or 1.04 per cent lower at 60,115.48.

"TCS has given a muted quarter where despite the growth in revenue from operations, the same is not reflected in the profitability. The last quarter of the fiscal remains a key watch out as the macro-economic environment changes will bring clarity across economies," Urmi Shah, Analyst at Samco Securities, said.