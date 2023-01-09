 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCS headcount reduces by 2,197 employees, declines for the first time in 10 quarters

Haripriya Suresh
Jan 09, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST

A contraction in the net addition number of TCS was seen previously in the first quarter of FY21.

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services saw its headcount decline on a quarter-on-quarter basis, as it saw a reduction of 2,197 employees amid an increasingly cautious demand environment. A contraction in the net addition number was seen previously in the first quarter of FY21, which was when India was in a complete lockdown due to the first wave of the pandemic.

The company, which announced its results for Q3FY23 on January 9, said its headcount is currently at 613,974, down from 6,16,171. This is the first time the net addition has declined in 10 quarters. TCS added 9,840 employees during Q2FY23, which was also a significant dip.

TCS had added 28,238 employees during the same quarter last year.

Addressing the press, Milind Lakkad, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer said that they have made investments in fresh talent as well as in talent development to make them productive.

"That investment coupled with tightening, all of that resulted in a negative headcount. That does not indicate anything on the demand side. Demand is high, we are just operating very efficiently right now," he said.

Elevated attrition, which has been a point of concern across the industry, saw a slight decline. Attrition in Q3FY23 stood at 21.3 percent, a slight decline from 21.5 percent in Q2FY23 on a last-twelve-month basis. TCS said that this attrition is expected to fall further in the coming quarters.