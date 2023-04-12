 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCS adds 22,600 employees on net basis in FY23, steep decline from 1.3 lakh in FY22

Haripriya Suresh
Apr 12, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST

The net headcount addition in FY23 has seen a steep decline of 78 percent from FY22. The company had previously also attributed the decreased hiring in FY23 to increased hiring in the preceding fiscal.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which kicked off the earnings season on April 12, added 22,600 employees during FY23, a steep decrease as compared to its net addition in FY22. In the previous year, it had added 1.3 lakh employees on a net basis during the year. With this, the company’s headcount as of March 31, 2023, stood at 6,14,795.

This is the company’s lowest net headcount addition since FY15 when it had added 19,000 employees on a net basis during the year.

The company had added 40,185 employees on a net basis in FY21, 24,179 in FY20 and 29,287 in FY19.

During the last quarter of the fiscal, TCS saw a marginal increase of 821 employees on a net basis after last quarter’s decline of 2,197 employees, signalling the current stress in the IT sector. TCS added 35,209 employees in the same quarter last year.