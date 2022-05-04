Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 120 MW solar project in Gujarat

Tata Power Renewable Energy has commissioned a 120 MW solar project in Mesanka, Gujarat to produce 305247 MWh annually for Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.

In the installation, approximately 3.81 lakhs modules were used and the project will reduce up to 1.03 lakh ton CO2 annually. A thin-film glass on glass modules of various wattages and harnesses of capacity 440Wp to 460Wp have been used in the project.

Speaking on the project, Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power, said, “We are proud to announce the commissioning of the 120 MW solar project at Masenka, Gujarat within a short span of five months."

With this addition of 120 MW, the renewables capacity in operation for Tata Power now stands at 3,520 MW with 2,588 MW of Solar and 932 MW of Wind.

Tata Power’s total Renewable capacity is 4,920 MW including 1,400 MW of Renewable projects under various stages of implementation.