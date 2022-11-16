 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Target's 3Q profit drops 52% as shoppers force discounts

Nov 16, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

The Minneapolis retailer voiced caution about its sales and profit for the fourth quarter and the critical holiday shopping season.

Target reported an uptick in third-quarter sales but profits tumbled 52% after it was forced to cut prices on clothing and other goods to entice Americans squeezed by inflation.

Target also said that will be slashing expenses with a goal of saving $2 billion to $3 billion over the next three years. Executives say the cuts will not include layoffs or hiring freezes.

Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell said that in the latter weeks of the most recent quarter that ended Oct. 29, sales and profit trends weakened significantly as customers waited for deals on discretionary items, or traded down to private brands as they continue to be wacked by inflation, rising interest rates and economic uncertainty. That resulted in a third-quarter profit below its expectations, he said.

Shares of Target Corp. slid 10% before the opening bell.

"It's an environment where consumers have been stressed,” he said. "We know they are spending more dollars on food and beverage and household essentials. And as they are shopping for discretionary categories … they are looking for that great deal.”