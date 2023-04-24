 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tamil Nadu gambling law: Rummy, poker startups stop users from playing real-money games

Vikas SN
Apr 24, 2023 / 10:17 PM IST

Tamil Nadu's online gambling law, which came into effect from April 21, sets the stage for a potential dispute with the Centre over regulating the burgeoning skill-based gaming industry in the country.

Online rummy and poker platforms such as A23, Classic Rummy, and PokerBaazi have started blocking users from playing paid contests in Tamil Nadu on April 24, as the state's online gambling law comes into effect that outlawed these skill-based games.

The Tamil Nadu state, which passed the law known as 'Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022' on April 10 had termed online rummy and poker as online games of chance, thereby bringing them under the purview of online gambling. Gambling is currently a state subject in India.

On April 6, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) notified new gaming-related amendments to the IT Act 2021 on April 6, that will allow multiple self-regulatory organisations (SROs) to determine whether a real-money game, where the transfer of money is involved, is permitted to operate in India or not.