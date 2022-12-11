 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
T3 in Delhi is an utter mess. What is happening and what can be done?

Ameya Joshi
Dec 11, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Flying has soared in India after Covid. It is important to revisit processes and human factors as well

(Image credit: @bhaskarbluesky/Twitter)

Domestic air traffic in India has soared to a record high in December since the days of COVID. Domestic passenger numbers have crossed 4 lakh on seven occasions in the first nine days of the month.

The unfettered rise in passenger numbers has been accompanied by a surge in passenger complaints. People are taking to social media in dozens to complain about the long wait times at just about every step before flying and more so at Delhi and Mumbai. Ironically, the Delhi T3 and Mumbai T2 are the most awarded airport terminals in the country.

Where are the problems and what do the numbers say?

From getting inside the terminal to security and queueing for immigration —the complaints revolve around areas where the airport operators do not have direct control. Passengers are complaining of long lines to get inside the airport—where a mandatory ID check and ticket check are done.

This is also followed by complaints, in some cases, of long queues at check-in. But the biggest of complaints are from security lines, mostly at Delhi T3. Delhi airport hasn’t crossed the pre-COVID numbers, even as it is more connected than before on the domestic side with 78 destinations currently as compared to 72 pre-COVID.

The problem lies in the expansion of DIAL which has led to additional passengers being funnelled via T3 and the opening up of T2 as T1 undergoes expansion. Recently, the airport opened an arrivals facility at T1 but until the full expansion is complete—a redistribution of flights and subsequent solutions look distant.