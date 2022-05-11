 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Suryalakshmi Co Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 244.75 crore, up 29.71% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 244.75 crore in March 2022 up 29.71% from Rs. 188.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.54 crore in March 2022 down 304.07% from Rs. 9.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.37 crore in March 2022 up 17.83% from Rs. 22.38 crore in March 2021.

Suryalakshmi Co shares closed at 77.05 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 244.75 197.29 188.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 244.75 197.29 188.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 150.66 123.87 102.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.18 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.96 -9.64 10.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.07 15.68 14.33
Depreciation 4.34 4.90 5.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.68 44.84 39.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.86 17.64 16.47
Other Income 3.17 0.90 0.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.03 18.54 17.17
Interest 5.85 6.48 9.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.19 12.06 7.42
Exceptional Items 0.03 -0.23 11.12
P/L Before Tax 16.21 11.83 18.53
Tax 5.24 4.14 5.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.97 7.69 12.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -29.51 0.02 -3.63
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -18.54 7.71 9.08
Equity Share Capital 18.81 16.67 16.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.03 4.62 5.45
Diluted EPS -9.85 4.62 5.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.03 4.62 5.45
Diluted EPS -9.85 4.62 5.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suryalakshmi Co #Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: May 11, 2022 10:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.