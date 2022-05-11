Suryalakshmi Co Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 244.75 crore, up 29.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.75 crore in March 2022 up 29.71% from Rs. 188.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.54 crore in March 2022 down 304.07% from Rs. 9.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.37 crore in March 2022 up 17.83% from Rs. 22.38 crore in March 2021.

Suryalakshmi Co shares closed at 77.05 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)