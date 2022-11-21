 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supreme Court issues notice to builder in Chintels Paradiso case

Ashish Mishra
Nov 21, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST

The apex court said lawyers of the residents of the society and the developer may jointly work out compensation payable to residents.

Two women were killed after the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 came down on February 10. (Image: PTI)

The Supreme Court issued a notice to the builder of Chintels Paradiso Society, a portion of which collapsed in February killing two women, while hearing a plea for fair compensation by owners of apartments in the building that is to be demolished and of those who have been asked to evacuate other towers.

The court set January 6, 2023, as the next date of hearing, according to the petitioners.

The apex court said that lawyers of both the parties – the flat owners and the developer – may work out the compensation payable, the petitioners said.

The order is yet to be uploaded on the Supreme Court website.
Ceilings of several flats in tower D of the Chintels Paradiso complex in Sector 109 of Gurugram collapsed in February, killing the two women. The authorities, after structural audits, recommended the demolition of tower D and the evacuation of neighbouring towers.

The affected owners moved the Supreme Court earlier this month and demanded that their flats be reconstructed at the same site or they be awarded “fair” compensation so that they could buy similar accommodation in the neighbourhood.

In their plea, the owners demanded a re-assessment of their properties at contemporary rates, along with the inclusion of other charges paid by them such as registry and extra development costs in the total flat valuation.

    Evaluation report to settle claims of Chintels Paradiso society to be reviewed, safety audit of towers to be conducted
    “In today’s hearing, the Supreme Court observed that the collapse of the building portion in the Chintels Paradiso society was serious in nature. The apex court has issued notice to the builder (Chintels India Private Ltd.) to submit their response on the plea filed by residents of the housing complex,” Chintels Paradiso residents’ welfare association president Rakesh Hooda told Moneycontrol on November 21.