Supply-chain headwinds that await SMEs in 2023

M Muneer
Feb 25, 2023 / 07:20 AM IST

From the Russia-Ukraine war to labour shortage, 2023 comes with its set of challenges. Here is a lowdown on what lies ahead and what can be done to minimise supply-chain disruptions

As the economic recovery wobbles, SMEs need to be watchful of supply chain disruptions. (Image: Unsplash)

The government is at work to improve India’s infrastructure, including roads, which for long has been identified as the biggest hurdle in realising India’s economic potential.

As the transport infrastructure is still being developed, it can lead to supply-chain disruptions, especially in remote and rural areas. Poor roads, traffic congestion and inadequate ports and airports can also add to transportation costs and lead to delays.

Disruptions ahead 

Supply chains are often fragmented, with multiple intermediaries involved, leading to a lack of visibility and control for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This can result in inefficiency and delay in delivery. India also has complex regulations, especially around product quality and safety. SMEs may find it challenging to navigate these regulations.