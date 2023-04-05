SunSource commissions 9 MW solar project for Varun Beverages in Uttar Pradesh

SunSource Energy on Wednesday announced commissioning of a 9 MW solar project for Varun Beverages, PepsiCo's largest franchise bottler, in Uttar Pradesh.

The project commissioned is part of its 45 MW open access solar project in the state, SunSource Energy said in a statement.

"As per the PPA, Lone Cypress Ventures, an SPV incorporated by SunSource Energy, will supply 9 MW solar power to the two bottling plants of Varun Beverages in Sandila in Hardoi and Kosi in Mathura for a period of 25 years," it said.

PTI