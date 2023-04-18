 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Street isn’t anticipating pricing compression for IT companies: Girish Pai

Nickey Mirchandani
Apr 18, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

The Head of Research at Nirmal Bang Securities feels midcap IT companies will face more pain in the upcoming quarter due to higher valuations, client concentration and vertical concentration, among others.

Don’t expect the second half of financial year 2024 (2HFY24) to be less challenging for information technology (IT) companies, contrary to the street belief of better times ahead in the June and September quarters, said Girish Pai, Head of Research at Nirmal Bang Securities, in an interview with Moneycontrol. He said the street isn’t anticipating a pricing compression, nor are the companies talking about any such compression.

Pointing to the client's behavior when the US economy was resilient, he said this behavior would worsen once the US goes even into a shallow recession.

Further, the institutional head of brokerage Nirmal Bang Securities also pointed towards more pain in store for midcap IT names in the upcoming quarter due to higher valuations, client concentration and vertical concentration, among other things. His pecking order, not considering valuations, would be TCS, Infosys and HCL Technology.

