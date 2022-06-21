Storyboard18 | Cannes Lions 2022: Indian creatives shortlisted for 20 more Lions on Day 2

India’s report card at the ongoing Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity looks solid and promising. On Day 2 at the ongoing Oscars of advertising, shortlists for Mobile Lions, Brand Experience & Activation Lions, Creative Business Transformation Lions, and Creative Commerce Lions were announced. India has managed to add 20 more shortlists to its kitty, taking the total shortlist tally for India to 57.

In Mobile Lions, Dentsu Webchutney’s ‘The Unfiltered Tour’ for Vice Media made three shortlists. On Day 1, the campaign won the Grand Prix award in the Radio and Audio Lions. It is so far India’s most shortlisted campaign at Cannes Lions this year.

Ogilvy India’s ‘Nothingcoin’ for Cadbury 5 Star also got one shortlist in Mobile Lions.

DDB Mudra’s ‘Stayfree Project Free Period’ campaign for Johnson & Johnson’s bagged the only Creative Effectiveness shortlist for India.

Indian agencies managed to pick up a total of 10 shortlists in the Brand Experience & Activation category. Ogilvy India got shortlisted for ‘Shah Rukh Khan - My Ad’ in two sub-categories. Dentsu Creative India again secured three shortlists for Vice Media’s ‘The Unfiltered Tour’.

FCB India along with FCB Chicago grabbed three shortlists for the campaign ‘The Nominate Me Selfie’ for The Times of India. VMLY&R has also been shortlisted for Unipads’ ‘Adeli’ campaign. The agency’s commerce unit added a shortlist for Unilever’s ‘Smart Fill’ to its Cannes cart.

In the Creative Business Transformation Lions, VMLY&R Commerce got one shortlist for its Unilever’s ‘Smart Fill’ campaign. The campaign has three in the Creative Commerce category. McCann India received one shortlist in Creative Commerce Lions too. The agency bagged it for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s Shagun Ka Lifafa campaign.

No Indian entries qualified in Creative Strategy Lions.