Welspun Corp shares rise nearly 4% after bagging contracts in Saudi Arabia

Welspun Corp shares climbed nearly 4 percent intraday on January 24 after an associate company wins contracts worth SAR 569 million in Saudi Arabia.

Welspun Corp associate East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has signed contracts for the supply of steel pipes for water transmission with a total value of SAR 569 million.

Multiple contracts sign off with NEOM with a total value of around SAR 373 million inclusive of value added tax.

The pipes have to be supplied within 12 months and the financial impact of this will be starting in Quarter 1 of FY2023 -24.

Moneycontrol News