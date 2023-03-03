 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street sends stocks higher as Treasury yields, dollar ease

Reuters
Mar 03, 2023 / 08:49 PM IST

Wall Street stocks opened higher, while Treasury yields and the dollar pulled back on Friday, as risk appetite was boosted by data pointing to economic growth, even as expectations for rate hikes kept bond yields near multi-year highs.

In morning trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.22%, to 33,076.7, the S&P 500 gained 0.40%, to 3,997.22, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.5%, to 11,520.06.

Stock markets gained in Asian trading, with investors optimistic about signs of a Chinese economic rebound. Activity in China’s services sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in February, driving a solid increase in employment, a PMI survey showed.

The positive market sentiment continued during the European session, with Europe’s STOXX 600 up 0.74%.