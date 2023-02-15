TVS Motor shares zoom on news of $350-million likely investment

Shares of leading two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor climbed 2.88 percent to trade at Rs 1,109.5 around 11am on Tuesday, following reports of a major investment in its electric vehicle (EV) arm, TVS Electric Mobility.

According to sources familiar with the matter, global investment firms Goldman Sachs, Carlyle, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) are considering an investment of $300-350 million in TVS Electric Mobility. If the deal goes through, the investment would value the company at $3-3.5 billion, making it the second most valuable 2W EV company in India.

TVS Electric Mobility was established as a subsidiary of TVS Motors in December 2021 with a plan to invest Rs 1,000 crore in the EV space over the next few years. The company's aim is to become a major player in the 2W EV market in India, and this investment could be a significant step towards achieving that goal.

TVS Motor is making strides in the 2W EV market, having launched its iQube electric scooter in India in 2020. The sale of this model has been growing at a healthy pace, with volumes growing in high double-digits for the past three quarters.

Moneycontrol News