TVS Motor's EV arm may get $300-350 mn from Goldman, Abu Dhabi Investment, Carlyle

TVS Motor Company had kick-started the process to raise around $300 million to $350 million for its electric mobility business

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Goldman Sachs and Carlyle are in talks with TVS Motor to invest $300-350 million in its electric vehicle (EV) arm. The investment would take the potential valuation of the company to $3-3.5 billion, The Economic Times reported citing people aware of the matter.

Moneycontrol reported on June 8, 2022, that to unlock value and double down on the burgeoning EV (electric vehicle) segment, two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company had kick-started the process to raise around $300 million to $350 million for its electric mobility business.

TVS Motor Company would become the third listed company to raise funds for an electric vehicle subsidiary, post-Tata Motors and Greaves Cotton.

If the deal takes place at this valuation, it will become the most valuable two-wheeler EV company in the country. The current market value of TVS Motor is Rs 51,238.15 crore.

On October 21, 2021, the board of TVS Motor Company had given the nod for the creation of a new arm to house its electric mobility business and in December, TVS Electric Mobility was incorporated as a subsidiary with an investment plan of Rs 1,000 crore.