Titan reduces franchisee incentives to expand jewellery margins

Titan has reduced franchisee incentives for Tanishq stores from Q1 FY24, according to checks conducted by Kotak Institutional Equities. This indicates management's focus on expanding jewellery EBIT margins or defending margins in the event of any rise in competitive intensity, according to Kotak's analysts.

For L2 or company-owned franchise-operated (COFO) stores, incentives have been reduced by 50-60 basis points from 5 percent levels. COFO stores make for 40-45 percent of Tanishq’s sales.

For L3 stores or franchise-owned franchise-operated (FOFO) stores, commissions will be reduced by about 100 basis points from 10-11 percent levels.

Moneycontrol News