This smallcap stock is up 5% after packing a punch in Q3

Calcined petroleum coke producer Goa Carbon's shares gained over 5 percent on January 19 after the company recorded 57 percent year-on-year jump in December quarter profit at Rs 25.6 crore.

At 11:45 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 599 on the NSE, higher by 4.8 percent. The stock has gained 12 percent in the past month and currently has a market capitalization of Rs 548 crore. Of this, Rs 213 crore is free float market capitalization.

Despite higher input costs, the company managed to post strong topline and bottomline growth. Revenue from operations jumped 93 percent YoY to Rs 416.76 crore for the quarter.

Along with announcement of Q3 results, the company also informed exchanges that Vikrant Garg has been appointed at the Chief Financial Officer with effect from 18 January.

Garg has previous work experience in the sectors of thermal power generation projects, naval shipyards, metro rail, ports, shipping, airports, petrochemical complex and other manufacturing sectors, as per the exchange filing.

The company's total production capacity is 3,08,000 MT per annum. It is a regular supplier to aluminium smelters, graphite electrode and titanium dioxide manufacturers. Promoter holding in the company was 59.72 percent while public shareholding was 40.28 percent, as of December 2022.

