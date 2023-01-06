 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sugar stocks fetched sweet returns last year. Charts tell a different tale now

Shailaja Mohapatra
Jan 06, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Record production, surging exports and the ethanol story is working wonders of Indian sugar companies. But can the past returns sustain despite an ongoing correction?

The great Indian sugar story is likely to get sweeter this year with the government estimating 410 lakh tonnes (LT) of production, surpassing last year's record output of 394 LT, but sugar stocks may taste a bit sour this time, it seems.

In the sugar season of October to September 2021-22, a record 5,000 lakh tonnes (LT) of sugarcane were produced in the country. About 3,574 LT of sugarcane was crushed by mills to produce 394 LT of sugar.

The huge production led the government to declare that India was the world’s largest producer and consumer of sugar.

Sugar exports too are rising in sync. The industry shipped close to 110 LT in the last season, higher by 57 percent year-on-year. The government has allowed 60 LT till 31st May for the ongoing season, which will be increased in all likelihood.

The cherry on the cake has been the ethanol story. The 20-percent ethanol-blended fuel will be available at select outlets from this month and to meet the massive target, sugar firms have set out to expand their capacities rapidly.