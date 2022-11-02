Subscribe to Fusion Microfinance: Hem Securities

Hem Securities IPO report on Fusion Microfinance

Fusion Microfinance Ltd provide financial services to underserved women across India in order to facilitate their access to greater economic opportunities. Company’s focus customer segment is women in rural areas with an annual household income of up to ₹300,000. As of June 30, 2022, company had 2.90 million active borrowers which were served by its network of 966 branches and 9,262 employees spread across 377 districts in 19 states and union territories in India. Company had the fourth fastest gross loan portfolio CAGR of 53.89% between the financial years 2017 and 2021.



Valuation and Outlook

Also issue seems reasonably priced at current level but looking after industry ,we recommend “Subscribe” on issue for risk appetite investors.

