 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Stocks on expressway | PNC Infratech, KNR Constructions may speed up on order inflows, valuations

Dipti Sharma
Nov 30, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST

Attractive valuations and NHAI order inflows in the second half of this fiscal are likely to pep up the two EPC stocks despite a lull in the sector.

The road sector is seeing a slowdown in capital expenditure and likely stalling of projects but engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies in the sector are catching investor fancy as they can brave the storm and stand strong, said market mavens.

KNR Constructions and PNC Infratech have emerged as decent investment bets on account of their long track records, robust order books and attractive valuations, said the head of one of the leading PMS firms which manages assets worth around Rs 1,700 crore.

“KNR and PNC have remained institutional favourites for a long period of time. And they have delivered good returns, even during the tough times for the industry,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart. The two companies remain his preferred picks in the EPC space given the healthy return ratios, lean balance sheets and better execution process, he added.

PNC has executed 70 major infrastructure projects to date, pointed out ICICI Securities.

“Strong order-book position, receipt of appointed date in most of its projects and execution pick-up are expected to translate to 11.7 percent topline CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) over FY22-24E along with stable margins,” it said, adding that planned monetisation of Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), or annuity assets, is also another key positive.