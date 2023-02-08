 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stocks mixed after Biden, Powell speeches

Feb 08, 2023

Wall Street woke up in the red, but European markets were up in afternoon deals, with London's FTSE 100 index hitting a record 7,934.30 points before paring down gains.

Around 1500 GMT, Down was down 0.1 percent at 34,126.72 points

Europe's stock markets rose but Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday as investors digested President Joe Biden's calls for tax hikes and the latest interest rate signals from US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell.

In his annual State of the Union speech on Tuesday, Biden urged unity and touted a blue-collar economic resurgence, with proposals including a new minimum tax on billionaires.

Traders also tracked remarks from Powell, who reiterated Tuesday that inflation was coming down -- but conceded interest rates might need to go higher than expected to get it under control.

