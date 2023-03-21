 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sterling & Wilson spikes 6% on Rs 2,100-crore NTPC REL order

Sandip Das
Mar 21, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

Sterling & Wilson emerged as a successful bidder for a project worth Rs 2,100 crore for the balance of system (BOS) package comprising 4 blocks of 300MW(AC) each in the proposed 1200 MW Solar PV Project of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL) at Khavda RE Power Park, Rann of Kutch, Gujarat.

Sterling & Wilson has bagged the job of a balance of system (BOS) package comprising four blocks of 300MW(AC) each in the proposed 1,200-MW solar PV project of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL) at Khavda RE Power Park in the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

The aggregate capacity is 1500 MW (DC). The total bid value, including operation and maintenance (O&M) for three years, would be Rs 2,100 crore (inclusive of taxes), it said.

At 9:30am, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy was quoting at Rs 318.00, up Rs 18.60, or 6.21 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 319 and an intraday low of Rs 311.