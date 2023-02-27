 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Realty valuations in line with long-term average, near pre-RERA rollout level: Jefferies

Sandip Das
Feb 27, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

Post the larger correction seen for residential developers we continue to favour Godrej Properties and Macrotech Developers against DLF and Oberoi realty. Godrej Properties, Macrotech Developers and Prestige Estates Projects are already trading at 16-38 percent discount to their price-to-book averages, Jefferies said.

According to the global research firm the current sector valuations, on an absolute price-to-book comparison basis is inline with the long term average and close to the pre-RERA rollout levels. The RERA reforms since 2017 have triggered significant industry consolidation and ensured much improved sector discipline. Moreover, with the housing cycle still in an early period of typically long (6-8-year) cycle. It believes valuations may be close to bottoming.

A potentially delayed pause in the rate hike cycle and risk-off sentiments, particularly for leveraged companies, has led to significant property stock underperformance, said the brokerage firm. It believes that the 40 percent valuation contraction since late 2021 is near past cycle levels.

"Valuations are now at pre-RERA reform levels, ignoring the much improved sector discipline and also the strong housing cycle. Developers with valuations at or below average include Macrotech Developers, Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates Projects and DLF," the research firm said.

Despite the broader markets under pressure and trading in the red following weak global cues, the BSE realty index managed to stay in the green.