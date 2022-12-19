 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PTC India slumps as PSUs look to sell stake, down 10% in 3 days

Moneycontrol News
Dec 19, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

Power Grid, NHPC, NTPC and Power Finance Corp each hold 4.05 percent stake in PTC India

The share price of PTC India, India’s biggest power trading firm, was again under pressure, down 3 percent on December 19 morning, as reports suggested that public sector undertakings(PSUs) were looking to sell their stake in the scandal-hit firm.

At 10 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 82.30 on the National Stock Exchange, down 2.95 percent from the previous session. In the last three trading sessions, PTC has slumped 10 percent.

According to a Mint report, state-run Power Grid Corp of India, Power Finance Corp of India, NTPC and NHPC have decided to sell their stakes in the power-trading company after allegations of a lapse in corporate governance surfaced.

ICICI Securities has been hired as the investment banker for the deal, the report said.

