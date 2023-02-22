 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Patel Engineering becomes lowest bidder for Rs 1,026-crore project, shares gain 2%

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Ltd (VJNL) have declared the company a lowest bidder for Rs 1,026 crore project.

Patel Engineering shares gained over 2 percent in early trade on February 22 after the company was declared the lowest bidder for a Rs 1,026-crore project.

City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Ltd (VJNL) have declared Patel Engineering the lowest bidder for works, including design and construction of a long-treated water tunnel from Sai Village to Vindhane Village in Raigad District, the company said in a release.

The work included survey, design, supply, install, test and commission a micro-irrigation system under Tumkur Branch Canal in Karnataka.

