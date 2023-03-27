 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nykaa target price unchanged; 5 exits small compared to company size: Jefferies

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST

We saw a similar trend in Zomato late last year when four top-level executives including co-founder Mohit Gupta resigned in the span of two months

Jefferies has a target price of Rs 200 on Nykaa

Of the recent resignations tendered by five senior executives at Nykaa, some departures were based on performance appraisal and not entirely voluntary. "Management indicated that the overall departure is small in the context of company size," noted Jefferies in a report.

The firm has maintained its target price at Rs 200, which indicates a 45-percent upside from the current level. At 1:30 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 134.30 on the NSE, lower by 2.43 percent.

As per reports, Manoj Gandhi (Chief Commercial Operations Officer), Gopal Asthana (Chief Business Officer of fashion division), Vikas Gupta (Chief Executive Officer of wholesale business), and two vice presidents of the fashion business have resigned.