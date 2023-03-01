 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nomura report highlights CEAT's emphasis on automation at Halol plant

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST

It appears that CEAT's expansion plans are being driven by its focus on exports and its off-highway tyres (OHT) business. The Nomura report highlighted these areas as key growth drivers for the company over the next few years.

Ceat plans to nearly double its OHT volumes over the next two years.

CEAT, a major domestic tyre company, has focused on the automation and digitalization of its Halol plant in Gujarat, as per a recent report by Nomura. CEAT was awarded the prestigious lighthouse certification by the World Economic Forum a month ago, making it the first tyre brand in the world to receive this recognition.

The certification is awarded to manufacturing facilities that adopt Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies ahead of their peers. According to the report compiled after a visit to the facility, CEAT plans to expand its operations in the areas of exports and off-highway tyres (OHT) over the next few years.

