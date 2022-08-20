Neutral Clean Science and Technology; target of Rs 1660: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Clean Science and Technology

Clean Science (CLEAN)’s FY22 Annual Report highlights its vision to explore growth and expansion opportunities by focusing on process innovation in sync with products. Launch of new products, capacity expansion of existing products and foray into new product segments backed by a strong R&D pipeline will surely propel CLEAN into its next leg of growth.



Outlook

We maintain our Neutral rating on the stock with a target price of INR1,660.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Clean Science & Technology - 190822 - moti