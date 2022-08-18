Neutral Ahluwalia Contracts (India); target of Rs 466: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on Ahluwalia Contracts (India)

Ahluwalia Contracts (AHLU) reported revenue of Rs6.1bn (our estimate Rs7bn) while EBITDAM came at 9.9% (below our estimates at 11.5%) on account of input cost pressure. Margin is expected to improve from 2HFY23 with softening of commodity prices and better project execution. During 1QFY23, the company has bagged projects worth Rs28.6bn taking its order book to Rs82bn (3x TTM revenue) thereby providing revenue visibility for next 3 years. Further with strong tender pipeline of Rs50bn already bided / planning to bid, management expects healthy order inflow of Rs40bn in FY23E. Going forward management plans to increase the share in private sector from 19% in 1Q. For FY23E, management has given strong revenue guidance in the range of 15-20% with EBITDAM of 12%. We remain positive on AHLU from a long-term perspective given its 1) sound business strategy, 2) prudent selection of orders (state and central), 3) focus on asset light business model, 4) better working capital management. On the back of a) strong order inflow, b) healthy order book, c) RM prices stabilizing, and d) strong guidance given from the management we expect revenues/PAT CAGR of 15%/29% over FY22-24E.



Outlook

However due to the recent run-up in the stock price we have revised our rating to ‘NEUTRAL’ with a TP of Rs466 valuing the stock at 12x FY24E EPS.

