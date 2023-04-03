 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MMRFIC buy to help Sansera Engg expand hi-tech offerings: Nomura

Apr 03, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Brokerage’s target price indicates more than 36% upside to the stock

Nomura's report stated that the valuation of the acquisition (~5x FY24E sales) was reasonable

Sansera Engineering’s latest acquisition can help it diversify its business and create value for its shareholders, according to Nomura. Last week Sansera signed a deal to acquire unlisted MMRFIC Technology, which designs and makes subsystems for next-generation radars.

Nomura has a buy call on Sansera with a target price of Rs 1,014, which is nearly 36 per cent higher than the current market price (CMP). The stock was trading at around Rs 743 at 10 am on BSE today.

“The transaction will enable Sansera to expand its non-ICE (internal combustion engine) offerings. Sansera will leverage MMRFIC’s team and R&D experience in the radars segment to enter into the high technology space,” the brokerage report said, listing defense radars, autonomous driving, healthcare and aerospace as the new areas.

